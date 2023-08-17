World Chess Federation Bans Trans Women From Competing In Women’s Events

Sergey Karjakin (R), Russian chess grandmaster, plays against Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess grandmaster and current World Chess Champion, during round 12 of the World Chess Championship on November 28, 2016 in New York.(KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

1:40 PM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

The top chess federation in the world has ruled transgender women will not be allowed to compete in official women’s events for females.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) stated transgender women may compete once an assessment of gender change is approved by officials.

Additionally, the chess organization disclosed they received a high volume of recognition requests from players who identify as transgender and said cases can take up to two years for a decision.

“Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided,” FIDE said.

If a women’s title holder decides to change their gender to male in the future they would be stripped of their title, according to the federation, but said there’s a possibility of reinstatement “if the person changes the gender back to a woman.”

Furthermore, the federation said any transgender player is allowed to participate in any of the “open” sections of their tournaments.

The decision comes as the organization is hosting a World Cup tournament, with number one ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen competing in the event.

