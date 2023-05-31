Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault requests Russian citizenship

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House on May 30, 2023. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

3:37 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

During the 2020 presidential election, Tara Reade, the woman who alleged that President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, is now requesting Russian citizenship.

Advertisement

Reade had worked in Biden’s congressional office back in 1993, claiming that the current president had assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor when she was 29-years-old.

She accused him of forcing her against a wall and putting his hands under her shirt and skirt.

Biden has denied these claims saying, “It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.”

Reade said that she filed a complaint at the time of the incident, but no record of it has been found since and it is unclear if there was ever a formal investigation conducted regarding these allegations.

A 1996 court document notes that her ex-husband mentioned how she had complained of sexual harassment continuously while working in Biden’s office.

Reade stated in an interview that she was threatened with prison, accused of being a Russian agent, and even had her life threatened after making her sexual misconduct allegations public before fleeing to Russia.

“I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices,” she said.

Reade recently traveled to Moscow and indicated that even though she still wants to hold on to her U.S. citizenship, she also wants to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give her dual citizenship in order to become a Russian citizen as well, vouching, “I do promise to be a good citizen.”

When asked to comment about Reade’s request, White House deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates responded, “I won’t attempt to speak for an aspiring Russian citizen, the convicted Russian spy who’s sponsoring her or the foreign government with which she has chosen to align.”

Several people close to Reade came forward defending her allegation, but no former Biden staffers who could back up the details of her claims could be found.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts