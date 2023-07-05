Woman rescued by Florida man after car crashes into pool

Stock image. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:52 PM – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A woman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was rescued after being trapped and almost drowning when she drove through a fence and fully submerged her vehicle into a pool.

Advertisement

The accident took place at 2900 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale, at a small apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

WSVN-TV reported that the driver crashed through a wood fence and straight into the apartment complex’s pool.

T.J. Yarborough, the heroic onlooker who watched the incident unfold, said “I’m just going home to eat my lunch, that car came crashing into the pool.”

Witnesses say that Yarborough reportedly jumped into the pool as fast as possible in order to help the driver who was still in the car while submerged.

“She was pretty shocked, she’s a young girl and I can imagine how shook she was, she was gathering her phone in her purse but the water was coming up,” said Yarborough. “I couldn’t get the door open but the window, the electric still works on the window, so the window still went down. She started climbing through the window and I just grabbed her and put her to the side.”

The driver was reported to be shaken up but in stable condition and a crane later lifted the vehicle out of the pool.

“She is good, she is safe, she is just a little shook up,” exclaimed Yarborough.

Rescue authorities reported that there were no reported injuries in the accident and that she was lucky to be helped by the heroic onlooker.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts