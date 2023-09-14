Woman Commits Arson In Target To Steal Baby Formula

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:23 PM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

A woman who ignited a fire inside of a Target store reportedly did so in an attempt to steal baby formula, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

The fire was initially reported on September 5th, at around 7:15 p.m. at a Target located on 7530 Orangethorpe Avenue. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Cynthia Torres, was arrested on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported that the fire spread through the children’s clothing section, even reaching the store’s ceiling. Target employees extinguished most of the fire before authorities arrived on scene.

Officials said that the fire caused around $500,000 worth of structural damage and around $1 million in retail loss, mostly due to smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported but shoppers say there was heavy smoke throughout the building.

Investigators have confirmed that the blaze was intended as a distraction so that Torres “could steal baby formula.”

Torres is being held in the Orange County jail on $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

