Woman Arrested After Attempting To Burn Down MLK Jr.’s Birth Home

US civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the “March on Washington”, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:28 PM – Friday, December 8, 2023

A Florida woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down renowned American activist Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged on Thursday with attempted arson and interfering with government property.

The 26-year-old was caught on camera carrying a large plastic gasoline container and splashing the front of King’s house with the flammable liquid.

When the Atlanta Police Department arrived on the scene, officers discovered that good Samaritans who had witnessed Henderson’s actions stopped her before she could light the flammable liquid and ignite the house.

A man named Zach Kempf was one of the individuals who stopped the woman after she picked up a lighter.

“It was a little scary there for a minute because we didn’t know who she was, we didn’t know if she had weapons on her, we didn’t know anything,” Kempf said.

Kempf was joined by two off-duty officers who were visiting from New York. Together, the trio restrained the woman by holding her down to the ground until police arrived.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry commended the bystanders and credited their fast actions for saving the historic home.

“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” DeBerry said.

The King Center, a nonprofit institute established in 1969 by King’s wife, released a statement X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The National Park Service also announced that there was no permanent damage done to the home.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!