‘Woke Actor’ Anthony Mackie Says His Captain America Character Shouldn’t Represent America

Anthony Mackie attends the press conference for “Capitán América: Brave New World” at Rosewood Villamagna Hotel (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Disney)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:25 PM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, stated during a press event for the new film “Captain America: Brave New World” that the superhero should not “represent” America.

“For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” Mackie said at the event in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

“It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity,” he continued. “Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Soon after, Mackie’s comments sparked backlash from notable conservative commentators who are now calling for a boycott of the upcoming film.

Mackie is also the first Black actor to portray Captain America, calling it a “dream coming true.”

“When you look out your door and you see a five-year-old with a stick and he’s slaying dragons to save the princess in the tower, that kid really believes there are dragons out there, that stick is really a sword, and he’s really trying to save that princess,” Mackie continued. “Then one day, somebody told him no. There are no dragons, that’s not a sword, and that princess is not there. And all of his little dreams were dashed.”

Mackie noted that he feels “like it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for White kids.”

“Growing up, one of my favorite superheroes was green. It wasn’t about race or anything, it was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing,” he continued. “It’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch something and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else.”

Mackie’s comments soon went viral on social media, with one user responding: “Well there goes @AnthonyMackie killing his audience before the film is even released. Hollywood dopes never learn. He doesn’t deserve that Captain America role.”

“Seems reasonable that captain America should only represent America,” another added.

“If you play Captain America, you should be proud to be American…Won’t be taking my kids to see this woke garbage,” wrote Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project.

“I don’t know if this guy hates America or not, but I do know that he feels compelled to say so because that’s what the anti-America left wants to hear. Pathetic, mindless, leftist virtue signaling. This crap is on its way out, only some folks haven’t figured it out yet,” added author Tim Murtaugh.

The upcoming film reportedly has a budget of around $180 million and is slated to be released on February 14th, Valentines Day.

