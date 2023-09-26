Witch-hunt Continues: Judge Undervalues Trump Estate, Alleging Tax Fraud

Mar-a-Lago by Joe Raedle, Eric Trump by Drew Angerer, Donald Trump Jr. by Samuel Corum, NY AG Letitia James by David Dee Delgado (Photos via: Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:26 PM – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

A judge has found 45th President Donald J. Trump liable of fraud in New York City. Trump’s family was quick to come to his defense and call out the “corruption.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron refused to dismiss New York Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit against the former president.

She claims that Trump and his family business inflated their wealth on financial records in an effort to benefit from “better loan terms” and lower insurance premiums.

According to Judge Engoron, the GOP hopeful’s primary estate, Mar-a-Lago, is worth “around $18 million.”

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, responded to the news on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, when it was revealed that Judge Engoron had placed a low valuation on Mar-a-Lago.

Eric Trump quickly refuted the judge’s assertion and provided images of other homes that are for sale in the same neighborhood as the famed Mar-a-Lago property.

All of the other properties that he included were much smaller and not close to the water, unlike his father’s home.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also pointed out an empty lot in the affluent neighborhood that is down the street from Mar-a-Lago and how it is currently on sale for $150 million.

The attorney general has had a lengthy history of claiming that the former president has committed money fraud. She first sued Trump in 2020.

At the time, James claimed that Trump was “exaggerating his wealth up by $3 billion.”

As part of his Tuesday ruling, Judge Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded.

Doing so would make it nearly impossible for the Trump Organization to operate business in New York. Additionally, Trump would have to assign an independent, third party monitor to oversee Trump Organization operations.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts