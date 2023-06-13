Wisconsin county debates ‘sanctuary status’ for kids who identify as trans or non-binary

(Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:32 AM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A Wisconsin county is considering whether to declare sanctuary status for self-described “transgender and nonbinary individuals,” including children.

Advertisement

Dane County supervisors, which also includes the state capital of Madison, will be voting this Thursday on a resolution “declaring Dane County a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals,” which was presented to the executive committee earlier this month.

“In this hostile environment, some cities and counties across the country are taking steps to support and protect trans and nonbinary individuals… Dane County values its transgender and nonbinary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression,” the resolution states.

The resolution expresses the county’s majority opinion that minors have a “fundamental right” to receive sex-reassignment operations and hormone blocking medications, even if they’re at an impressionable age and expected to go through many phases.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Dane County Board of Supervisors firmly states its commitment to protect transgender and nonbinary individuals, and believes that access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Dane County and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender affirming care,” the resolution continued.

“Be it further resolved that, if the state of Wisconsin passes a law that imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines, or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery, the Dane County Board of Supervisors urges the Sheriff to make enforcement their lowest priority,” it concludes.

It urges county school boards to follow suit, and a copy of the resolution will reportedly be submitted to Democrat Governor Tony Evers, local legislators, and state authorities.

The resolution has also been uplifted by twenty of the county’s 37 supervisors.

If enacted, it would join a number of similar bills already in the books in cities around the country, including Austin and Kansas City, Missouri.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts