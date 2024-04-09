Winner Comes Forward In Oregon $1.3B Powerball Jackpot, 4th Largest In History

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:47 PM -Tuesday, April 9, 2024

A person with all six winning Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot came forward on Monday to claim the prize, according to Oregon officials.

Advertisement

The Oregon lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in the northeast part of the city.

The Oregon lottery is currently working with the winner. It announced that security measures and the vetting will take time. Once it is completed, the winner will be announced.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket,” Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky said in the statement.

“This is an unprecedented jackpot win for the Oregon Lottery,” Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in the statement. “We’re taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money.”

This is not the first winning lotto ticket sold by Plaid Pantry. A $3.3 million Megabucks ticket was sold at the convenience store last summer.

The Plaid Pantry store, which sold the Saturday’s ticket winning, will receive a $100,000 bonus.

“Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we’ve been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning,” Polonsky said. “Congratulations to our lucky customer from our over 700 Plaid associates!”

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 6, 21, 23, 39 and 54. The red Powerball was 23 and the Power Play was 2X.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!