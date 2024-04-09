Whoopi Goldberg Cites ‘The Ten Commandments’ As Reason Abortion Should Always Be Legal

(L) Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott attends a press conference celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows a Ten Commandments monument to stand outside the Texas State Capitol June 27, 2005 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images) / (R) Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2023 Bring Change To Mind Gala at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:43 AM – Tuesday, April 9, 2023

Co-host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, highlighted the Ten Commandments on Monday as support for abortion rights.

The co-hosts were furious that former President Donald Trump stuck to his position that “states should have the last say over abortion laws,” as many of them have consistently tried to claim that Trump would ban abortion altogether if he was re-elected in the upcoming election.

The Supreme Court reversed the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24th, 2022.

On the program, Goldberg asserted that the decision to have an abortion belongs to “the woman, [her] doctor, and God,” claiming that the Bible makes no mention of it.

“It’s nobody’s business. It’s you, your doctor, and God. That’s who you have to be—conversational to, and it’s not mentioned in the Big Ten. I’m just gonna say,” Goldberg said. “In the Big Ten, it is not mentioned,” she added.

“The Commandments?” co-host Joy Behar said in response.

“Yeah,” Goldberg asserted. “You know, because I figured God was pretty clear. Here’s the stuff that will make your life better on Earth. Here’s the thing—don’t lie, because you don’t want people lying to you. Don’t mess with somebody’s wife, because you’re gonna be mad if they’re messing with yours. Just, you know, common sense stuff.”

However, God’s sixth commandment, found in Exodus 20:13, declares: “Thou shalt not kill.” In the Bible, God gave Moses the Ten Commandments, which he presented to the Hebrews on a stone on Mount Sinai.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then argued that “evangelicals” will use the sixth commandment as a basis for outlawing abortion.

“Well, here’s the thing. I think ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time,” Goldberg said. “Yes, we do,” Hostin agreed. “We allow the death penalty.” “The [Catholic] Crusades were all about all these things,” Goldberg continued. “We allow guns,” Hostin added. “So there is some conversation to be had. Either you ‘thou shalt not kill’ for everybody—and everything. Or we have to talk about all the things that you and I need to do,” Goldberg concluded.

