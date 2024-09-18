Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin Criticize Brittany Mahomes’ GOP Support, Citing Her Interracial Marriage

(L) Sunny Hostin speaks onstage during The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images) / (C) Brittany Mahomes arrives on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ceremony at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)/ (R) Whoopi Goldberg attends the Tribeca Festival Lisboa Kick-Off Reception at Tribeca Film Center on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:35 PM – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg, along with her co-host, Sunny Hostin, attacked Kansas City Chiefs football wife Brittany Mahomes on the talk show “The View” after she indicated support for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on social media.

The most recent dialogue contradicts Hostin’s previous assertion, where she said that it is “despicable” that at least 10% of Americans would be in support of using violence to stop Trump from retaking the White House in the upcoming election. She cited a survey directly on the show.

Nevertheless, Hostin changed her tune and criticized Brittany Mahomes’s perceived support of the former GOP president, arguing that she “should know better” because she’s in an “interracial marriage,” bizarrely insinuating that White people who are married to people of color (POC) should only be voting for Kamala Harris.

Soon after, Hostin’s statement was mocked on social platforms, with conservative commentators asking how Hostin was ever capable of achieving a law degree with her ignorant, divisive point of view.

“It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic, her children are biracial and her family is one of the families, that in the ‘70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings,” Hostin stated.

The backlash for Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, followed after she liked an Instagram post promoting Trump, as well as when she liked pro-Trump comments on her own posts, indicating support for the former president.

“It just seems to me that maybe she’s just not that politically savvy or maybe she’s just not read in. But it’s problematic,” Hostin continued.

Another co-host on the panel, Alyssa Farah Griffin, then chimed in during the segment, stating that they don’t know for sure if Brittany supports Trump, only that she liked a post indicating that she may.

Additionally, Brittany Mahomes has been reportedly rethinking her support of the former president after Trump wrote “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” in a post on Truth Social, as Mahomes is best friends with Swift and has been seen with her on multiple occasions at Kansas City Chiefs games.

“She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her,” sources close to the Daily Mail report.

Trump wrote the declaration for his disdain for Swift after she threw her weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris, following the most recent presidential debate.

“We’re being really good about it because some could say, because he’s mad at your best friend, now you’re mad?” Goldberg pointed out on the show. “It didn’t bother you that he was being a racist and being a misogynist? That didn’t get you going? But we’re not gonna bring that up.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has decided to opt out of the political conversation altogether in order not to ruffle any feathers.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way,” he stated. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

