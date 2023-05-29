White Sox player Liam Hendriks returns, months after cancer diagnosis

Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox takes questions from reporters before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Hendriks spoke publicly for the first time about his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and his return to the White Sox. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:49 PM – Monday, May 29, 2023

Following his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks had announced that he was in remission. Over a month later, he is now scheduled to join the active roster again on Monday.

When Hendriks, 34, announced in early January that he had been diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he was forced to miss the first two months of the season. He received his final round of chemotherapy in the beginning of April, and on April 20th, he made the declaration that he was officially “cancer free.”

He will now be rejoining the Chicago team, according to the White Sox organization who shared the news on Sunday on Twitter.

Hendriks also appeared to confirm his comeback date by posting a photo to Instagram with the date “5.29” and the words, “See you soon Southside.”

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said during a press conference. “It’s made me miss being a part of the team.”

On Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Angels will be visiting the Chicago White Sox.

In his final game on May 16th, Hendriks, who had six rehab appearances with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, gave up just one run and one hit over the course of one inning.

In 12 seasons, Hendriks had 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA. He is now serving out the last year of a three-year $54 million contract with the White Sox.

