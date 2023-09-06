White House Warns North Korea About Russian Arms Deal

(Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The White House stated that North Korea will “pay a price” if it follows through on an arms deal to supply Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that conversations between North Korea and Russia about Pyongyang’s military backing are “actively advancing,” perhaps leading to top-level talks.

He also threatened retaliation from the United States, which is an international ally of Ukraine, if North Korea decides to deliver weapons to Russia.

“The Russians have imbued them with an increased intensity,” Sullivan said. “Providing weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield to attack grain silos and heating infrastructure of major cities as we head into winter, to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation, this will not reflect well on North Korea, and they will pay a price for this in the international community.”

According to U.S. officials, Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, will potentially travel to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his home country.

They also stated that Russia would reportedly purchase weapons from North Korea in exchange for food and crucial technology for Pyongyang.

Concerns about a developing military partnership between the two countries have increased since Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea back in July.

Sullivan stated that Shoigu requested military assistance during his July trip and he claimed that Russia has become desperate throughout the conflict, looking for cooperation to further its goals in Ukraine.

The U.S. has already sanctioned North Korean businesses that supplied arms and ammunition to the Wagner Group, a mercenary firm that fought on Moscow’s side in Ukraine. However, there is no indication that Pyongyang has directly aided Russia’s armed forces.

Washington, D.C., has also warned that this may alter in recent weeks.

Sullivan promised that the U.S. and its partners will continue to try to persuade North Korea not to make any deal, and that the White House would publicly report on ongoing developments.

