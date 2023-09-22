White House To Establish First-Ever Office For Gun Violence Prevention

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) speaks as President Joe Biden listens at a Rose Garden event on gun safety at the White House on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:50 PM – Friday, September 22, 2023

President Joe Biden has announced the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

On Friday, the 46th president along with Vice President Kamala Harris announced the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention which will be led by Harris. The office is reportedly intended to find a way around congressional negligence on stronger gun control laws.

Biden stated that these steps are meant to “save lives,” and thanked those affected by gun violence who “found purpose in [their] pain.”

“Because of all of you here today, all across the country, survivors, families advocates, especially young people who demand our nation do better to protect all, who have protested, organized, voted and ran for office and yes, marched for their lives, I’m proud to announce the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the first office in our history,” Biden said.

According to the White House, the office is intended to implement the president’s executive orders on gun violence as well as the most recent gun legislation passed by Congress, the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which improves background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides funding for mental health services, and prevents convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years.

In addition to enforcing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and his executive orders, the office would organize greater support for survivors, like mental health treatment and financial assistance, which Biden stated is “the same way FEMA responds to natural disasters.”

Reportedly, the office will seek additional executive actions to prevent gun violence and will seek to increase the administration’s collaborations with state and local organizations.

Biden continues to advocate for universal background checks, as well as the prohibition of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. When Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate, Congress was unable to pass these measures.

“Let me be very clear,” the president said. “If members of Congress refuse to act, then we’ll need to elect new members of Congress that will act, Democrat or Republican.”

The president and vice president were also joined by Representative Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) who is the youngest member of Congress. He said his first bill in Congress was introducing the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act of 2023 “and today, that bill … will become a reality due to the executive action, the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

