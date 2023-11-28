White House Ends Grandchildren Stockings Tradition After Biden Acknowledges Hunter’s Secret Daughter

Christmas trees are seen in the East Room looking towards the Cross Hall during the media preview for the 2023 Holidays at the White House in Washington, DC on November 27, 2023. The theme for the 2023 White House holiday decorations is The “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the Holidays. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:22 PM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The traditional White House Christmas decorations have now been altered, with the stockings for the Biden grandchildren being removed.

Advertisement

On Monday, First Lady Jill revealed the White House’s Christmas decorations at a festive ceremony.

“The holidays offer a time for reflection and a break from our hurried lives, a season to be fully present with our friends and our families,” Jill Biden remarked Monday. “It’s also a season of gratitude.”

In previous years, the decorations had always included stockings for each of their grandchildren, except for Hunter Biden’s daughter Navy, who had never been publicly acknowledged by the Bidens until recently.

President Joe Biden first publicly acknowledged Navy, the five-year-old daughter of Hunter and former-stripper Lunden Roberts, in July of this year.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement on July 28th. “This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Before the statement, the 46th president had ignored his seventh grandchild and only referred to his “six grandchildren.”

“I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke,” Biden said back in April on “take your child to work” day.

Hunter had also previously denied being Navy’s father, but after taking a DNA test in 2019, it was confirmed that he was in fact the father.

The Democrat-Gazette reported that Hunter and Roberts came to a settlement in March 2020 regarding the paternity and child support lawsuit. He then asked for modifications to the child support payments and the case was reopened.

Hunter’s child support case from Arkansas was resolved in June with the mother of Navy Joan. Hunter had agreed to give his daughter “some of his paintings,” according to a court document, and the mother of the child agreed to give up her counterclaim in order to rename their child “Biden.”

On Tuesday, the day after the decorations were revealed, the outdoor White House Christmas tree fell to the ground.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!