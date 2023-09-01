White House Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene For Threatening Government Shutdown

(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:33 PM – Friday, September 1, 2023

The White House attacked Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, for suggesting that she’s willing to stop federal financing if Congress doesn’t conduct a vote to begin an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Greene (R-Ga.) said during a town hall meeting that she has already decided that she would not vote to finance the government until they have completed an impeachment investigation into Joe Biden.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, slammed Greene’s statement.

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” he said. “The House Republicans responsible for keeping the government open already made a promise to the American public about government funding, and it would be a shame for them to break their word and fail the country because they caved to the hardcore fringe of their party in prioritizing a baseless impeachment stunt over high stakes needs Americans care about deeply – like fighting fentanyl trafficking, protecting our national security, and funding [the Federal Emergency Management Agency].”

Greene has also stated that she will not vote to fund the government unless Congress defunds “the Biden regime’s weaponized government,” including funding for special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading two criminal investigations against 45th President Donald Trump.

She also stated that she will not vote for a financing resolution that maintains COVID-19 vaccine mandates “because that is over,” or ones that boost aid to Ukraine, saying that the country needs to defend itself against Russia.

Other Republicans have threatened to vote against funding for the government. When the House returns after Labor Day, Kevin McCarthy signaled that he has the intent to launch an impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy called the impeachment a “natural step forward” from current investigations, and told the press “If we shut down, all the government shuts down – investigation and everything else.”

