White House bans NY Post from event

OAN Geraldyn Berry

1:01 PM – Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The White House Press Office had refused to allow the New York Post to attend President Biden’s midday public engagement on Monday.

This comes as federal prosecutors get closer to deciding whether to charge Hunter Biden with a felony for tax fraud and other offenses.

The Post had been intensively reporting about the POTUS’s connections to his relatives’ international business transactions. The news outlet had been the first to publish information from files found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop that connect Joe Biden to projects in China and Ukraine in October 2020, which Biden characterized as “Russian disinformation.”

Steven Nelson, the White House correspondent for the New York Post, claimed that he did not get the press credentials he had sought on Sunday to attend Biden’s speech on “Investing in Airline Accountability.”

On Monday, Nelson had received an email from a White House staff, ahead of the president’s only daytime public event which reportedly had around 20 or so of the venue’s 50 seats, empty.

“We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available,” the White House staff said.

Daily Caller’s White House correspondent Diana Giebova supported Nelson’s claim about the almost half-empty venue with a photo that showed empty seats at Monday’s event.

The NY Post correspondent responded to the email with questions regarding the White House’s alleged “mysterious prescreening program” that was put in place to choose which journalists may cover official events, and if access is withheld in response to their coverage of the Biden administration.

It is reported that the White House had never replied to Nelson’s query.

In February, the president had stormed out in response to The Post’s inquiry about whether his family’s ties to China impacted his potential to influence U.S. policy, Biden opted to respond. He had cited his exit as being due to “the absence of “polite” reporters.”

