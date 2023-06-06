Whistleblower claims US military has craft and pilots of ‘non-human origin’

29th December 1953: An Unidentified Flying Object in the sky over Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia. (Photo by Barney Wayne/Keystone/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:33 AM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

An Air Force veteran has now come forward alleging that the United States government has found and covered up several “non-human origin” crafts.

David Grusch, a 36-year-old former combat officer who was deployed to Afghanistan, acted as the representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019 to 2021. He also served at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as the co-lead of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis, representing the task force.

Within his role, Grusch claimed that he was trusted with some of the government’s most top-secret projects. He also mentioned that the group was not given access to a crash retrieval program.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said. “I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch said. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

Grusch claimed that the U.S. government has been recovering non-human craft for decades, recently filing a report that he referred to as classified “proof” to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

The Air Force veteran also mentioned that he has not seen any of the crafts himself, but has spoken to other intelligence officials who have, claiming that the American public has been lied to for decades or more.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” Grusch said.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he maintained.

However, specific information, such as locations of recoveries and program names still remain classified.

Congress was not provided any physical materials, and several current members of the recovery program have now spoken to the Inspector General’s office, confirming the information in Grusch’s complaint.

