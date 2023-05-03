Whistleblower claims FBI has files showing President Biden engaging in bribery scheme with foreign national

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on preserving and protecting Democracy at Union Station on November 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:52 PM – Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena for an FBI document that a whistleblower has claimed links President Joe Biden to a bribery scheme with a foreign national during his time as Vice President.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Way saying that the file “includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

“Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,” the letter said. “It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose. Based on the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence.”

On Wednesday, Comer issued a subpoena to Way, ordering him to hand over the document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, which allegedly details the arrangement that involved an exchange of money for policy decisions.

The subpoena asked the FBI Director to specifically hand over all “FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed, or restricted case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term ‘Biden,’ including all accompanying attachments and documents to those FD-1023 forms.”

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Comer said after issuing the subpoena. “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.”

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States,” Grassley added. “What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight.”

The House Oversight Committee, led by Comer, had been probing into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and how members of the Biden family, including Joe Biden, were involved. Comer had said that the business dealings they are investigating are connected to individuals in China and Ukraine and posed a national security risk.

Meanwhile, Grassley had been investigation Hunter Biden’s dealings and any suspected involvement by Joe Biden.

The White House has maintained that the President had never spoken to his son about the different business dealings, and was never involved in any capacity.

“Going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests.” White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, told Fox News. “That’s because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in rightwing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about. When it comes to President Biden’s personal finances, anybody can take a look: he has offered an unprecedented level of transparency, releasing a total of 25 years of tax returns to the American public.”

The FBI has confirmed that they received the letter from Comer and Grassley but no comment.

