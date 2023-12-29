Whelan Worried Biden Admin. Will Not Include Him In Potential Prisoner Swap With Russia

Paul Whelan, a former US marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia in December 2018, stands inside a defendants’ cage as he waits to hear his verdict in Moscow on June 15, 2020. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

12:45 PM – Friday, December 29, 2023

Prior Service Marine Paul Whelan stated that he is “extremely concerned” he will not be a part of any future prisoner swap between Russia and the Biden administration.

During a recent phone interview with WTOP News, Whelan said Moscow is adamant about doing one-to-one exchanges regarding a potential prisoner swap.

Whelan fears that the Biden administration may negotiate a release for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich without securing his freedom as well.

When asked what he would say to President Biden if given the opportunity, Whelan said “you’ve got to take the fight to them.”

“I’d say Mr. President, you promised to bring me home, I’m still here,” he stated. “There has to be more that you can do to secure my release, you’ve got to take the fight to them.”

Whelan was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges. For his punishment, he received a 16-year-sentence in 2020. The United States says the charges are baseless and believes that he is being wrongfully detained.

