WH Spokesman Clashes With CNN Over Whether Biden Spoke With Hunter About Business Activities

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

8:44 AM – Friday, December 15, 2023

White House Spokesperson Ian Sams sparred with CNN over whether or not President Joe Biden has spoken with his son Hunter regarding his business dealings.

During an interview on Thursday, CNN’s Don Mattingly pointed out that on Wednesday, Hunter said his father wasn’t financially involved, which differs from the president’s claims that they had never spoken about his business activities.

In response, Sams accused Mattingly of parroting representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

The CNN interviewer denied citing Jordan and pointed out that he was in the press briefings where the White House explicitly denied any communication.

Mattingly also stuck by his assertion that the president appeared to have lied.

Sams’ remarks come after Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged that the president was aware of what his son was going to say on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. When there, Hunter defied a congressional subpoena.

