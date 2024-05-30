WH Opposes Bill To Sanction ICC Officials For Recommending Charges Against Israeli Leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden stands on stage as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces him during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

9:55 AM – Thursday, May 30, 2024

The White House has expressed its opposition to legislative efforts to sanction International Criminal Court (ICC) officials for recommending war crime charges against Israeli leaders.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed sanctions are not an appropriate tool to address U.S. concerns.

“We fundamentally reject the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders,” she said Tuesday. “Sanctions on the ICC, however, we do not believe is an effective or an appropriate path forward.”

She added that the Biden administration will work with Congress on other options to deal with the organization’s actions.

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby also weighed in on the issue by affirming the administration’s disagreement with the ICC while opposing sanctions.

“No, we don’t believe that sanctions against the ICC is the right approach here, no,” Kirby said. “I mean, look, we obviously don’t believe the ICC has jurisdiction. We certainly don’t support these arrest warrants and we said that before. We don’t believe, though, that sanctioning the ICC is the answer.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) has been in talks with Democrats about ICC sanctions legislation/ He is aiming to advance the bill to the floor next week.

