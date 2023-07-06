WH Cocaine found near Situation Room, different location from what was originally reported

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 10: U.S. President Joe Biden departs the West Wing to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

3:27 PM – Thursday, July 6, 2023

According to a MSNBC report, multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine investigation are now claiming that the powder was found in a cubby space near the White House’s West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby, which is what was previously reported.

According to Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, the West Wing reception area is a closely watched area, but still offered limited access to outsiders.

“The big change is… where this was found. It was found, by my observation, in a much more secure place — limited-access place, in that West Wing reception area,” Mitchell said. “It’s still a frequently traveled place, but it’s down near the Situation Room, right off Executive Drive, down below. And, normal people just — average people just can’t get in there even with the entry for the northwest gate.”

The cocaine was found in an entrance between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, near the Situation Room and executive offices. The entrance area is right next to where top officials like the vice president usually park their car.

Biden administration Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during Wednesday’s press briefing which of the two West Wing entrances was involved. However, she declined to answer, deflecting it back towards the Secret Service.

According to multiple reports, the investigation includes fingerprints and DNA testing, although officials have had low expectations regarding whether they will be able to identify the person responsible.

The investigation is expected to end on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

The surfacing information regarding the cocaine’s true location prompted many users online to speculate that the hard drugs belong to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, or top Biden officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Thursday, administration spokesman Andrew Bates also refused to answer any questions regarding whether or not they can rule out that the bag was owned by Hunter or Joe Biden. The question from the reporter referenced a Truth Social post from former President Donald Trump.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump said in his post.

