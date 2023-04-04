West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey launches bid for governor

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

1:12 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Three-term West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey didn’t mince words about his next move when speaking with One America News National Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin.

“When you have a proven conservative, who has been able to win before at the highest levels against the swamp and the political elites, you’re very well positioned to do it again,” Morrisey said over the phone. “And I think West Virginians deserve that.”

The mystery surrounding Morrisey’s future plans are now over. The three-term attorney general announced his candidacy for governor in 2024 while speaking at the Clarion Inn, in Harpers Ferry on Tuesday.

“Today, I come before you with a clear purpose and a conservative record that’s second to none. I am seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of West Virginia,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey joins a crowded field of Republicans who have also filed pre-candidacy papers with the Secretary of State’s office. Other declared candidates include West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, State Lawmaker Moore Capito, automobile dealer Chris Miller, and others. Morrisey told One America News his “proven track record” sets him apart.

“You’re going to hear a lot in this race,” Morrisey said. “People are going to make promises. They’re going to talk about things. I’ll be the only one who’s actually stood in the arena, fought for conservative values, and won really big issues for our state that help expand freedom, protect our jobs, fight against the woke ideas trying to invade our state. There’s just a clear cut difference.”

Morrisey became a national figure in fighting federal overreach. As attorney general, Morrisey sued major pharmaceutical companies including CVS, and Walgreens over the opioid epidemic’s impact on West Virginia. Opioids have hit West Virginia harder than most states. The attorney general’s website says the state has “one of the highest rates in the country of non-medical use of prescription pain relievers in 19 to 25 year olds.”

Morrisey’s office has reeled in around $1 billion in settlements.

“We’re going to bring the full weight and authority of the state’s executive agencies to bear in every one of these fights,” Morrisey said in a phone conversation. “Woke ideals and anti-freedom initiatives are going to stop at the border of West Virginia. And we’re going to continue to build red state coalitions, and it’s going to be even more powerful.”

Morrisey was the public face of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. The ruling explained that the Environmental Protection Agency had not been given authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The ruling served as a crucial blow to President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Morrisey says victories like that will be even greater from the state’s executive branch.

“When there’s a threat on our values, governors can work with the entire executive branch and other states to accomplish so much more and to serve as a counterweight to the forces on the Left,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey’s campaign announcement coincided with President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Trump had previously surrendered to authorities Tuesday before his arraignment on criminal charges. Morrisey showed support for the 45th president when asked about the situation.

“I was deeply disturbed when I heard about the Trump indictment the other day, because it’s clear to most objective people,” Morrisey said. “This is a political witch hunt. It’s a political prosecution. We have to all speak out against that travesty we do.”

Morrisey called on both Republicans and Democrats to denounce Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s actions.

“I know what’s happening to President Trump is wrong,” Morrisey continued. “I stand by him. And I want people to know that because whether you’re Republican or Democrat, or independent, you need to weigh in on these political prosecutions. That’s not what prosecutors should be doing.”

Morrisey pledged that as governor, he would always stand up for conservative values in West Virginia.

“West Virginia’s voice is not going to slide quietly into the night. We’re going to be very loud in standing up for the rule of law and ensuring that the right thing happens.”

