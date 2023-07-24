Weekend Shootings Across Chicago Leave At Least 33 Shot And 6 Dead

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:27 PM – Monday, July 24, 2023

At least 33 people were shot and six people were killed during shootings in Chicago this weekend.

The Windy City has seen a concerning number of weekend shootings that occurred this month. This past weekend alone, Chicago police have reportedly responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes since Friday.

According to authorities, on Friday, a 40-year-old man died after he was shot in the abdomen while on the sidewalk near Lake and Wabash. Also on Friday, a 16-year-old boy was killed and found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. In addition, a 13-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while riding his bike. The teenager was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was luckily pronounced to be in good condition.

Early on Saturday, five men were shot in the 1400-block of South Spaulding Avenue. According to police, one of the men was shot in the head and neck. He is said to be in critical condition. Another victim has since passed away as a result of the incident. The three other victims were said to be doing well.

Officers have reported that around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue and died.

Five more shootings were additionally reported on Saturday which resulted in eight more people wounded and a 40-year-old man killed.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead after being found in a rolled over car with a gunshot wound in the head in the Little Village neighborhood.

During the weekend of July 14th, 40 people were shot and four were killed. The weekend prior, at least 27 people were shot and five died. The weekend of June 30th, 30 people were shot and three died.

As of Monday, no one is in custody for any of the shootings committed during this past weekend.

The Sun-Times has reported that since the year began about 328 people have been killed in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson (D-Ill) has not commented on the deaths or violence from the weekend.

