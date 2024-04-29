‘We Need You To Be Momala’: Drew Barrymore Calls On Kamala Harris To Be Americans’ Mother

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Emily’s List gala on May 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. Harris spoke at the 30th anniversary celebration of the pro-choice organization a day after a published report revealed that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to abortion. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:58 PM – Monday, April 29, 2024

In a lengthy interview that aired on Monday, United States Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with talk show host Drew Barrymore about her marriage to second gentleman Doug Emhoff and their kids. She also used her time on the show to stump for U.S. President Joe Biden, and to reveal several intriguing things, like her laugh and a new nickname.

Harris used the example of how people talk about her laugh to bolster her claim. When she finds anything funny, she admits that she doesn’t laugh quietly and “ladylike.” Instead, she “lets it all out in one enormous cackle” that gets ridiculed online and elsewhere.

Harris believes that it is due to “straight-up sexism.”

During her in-person campaign trip in Atlanta on Monday, Harris often made light of the fact that her stepchildren call her “Momala,” a nickname that Barrymore adopted from the taped encounter.

“I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom,” Barrymore stated, sitting almost knee-to-knee with the vice president. “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now. But in our country, we need you to be the Momala of the country.”

“As a woman who respects so much and wants to share and wants to be confident and has no ounce of meek, that has competitiveness — when we lift each other up, we all rise,” she added. “We need a great protector.”

In response, Harris expressed her belief that “sadly, over the last many years, there’s been this kind of perverse approach to what strength looks like, which is to suggest that the measure of one’s strength is based on who you beat down, instead of what we know the true measure of your strength is based on where you lift up.”

Social media users were quick to jump on the opportunity to express how “awkward” and “uncomfortable” they found this discussion to be, and their comments rapidly became heated.

“I’m going to be honest: I feel uncomfortable just watching and listening to Barrymore in this video, so I can’t imagine how uncomfortable Kamala feels here,” one X user wrote.

During the conversation, Harris was questioned by Barrymore about her personal position as a “Momala.” The Vice President gave in to Barrymore’s questions and shared her parenting strategies that she uses with her stepchildren.

Leading up to the 2024 election, both Biden and Harris have increased their appearances in nonpolitical media, despite the fact that Biden rarely participates in in-depth interviews with the media.

The SmartLess podcast, which is hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, also aired an hour-long edition featuring Biden and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in addition to Harris’s Monday interview with Barrymore.

