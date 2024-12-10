Washington: Boeing To Lay Off Nearly 400 Workers, Citing Company ‘Revamp’

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:08 AM – Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Boeing is reportedly set to lay off nearly 400 employees in the state of Washington.

On Monday, the company announced in a notice filed with Washington’s Employment Security Department that they are planning to lay off 396 employees. Additionally, the last day of work for employees being axed is expected to be February 21st, 2025.

The notice states that the impacted employees are located in Bremerton, Auburn, Everett, JBLM, Kent, Puyallup, Renton, Seattle, and Tukwila.

“Eligible employees will receive severance pay, career transition services, and subsidized health care benefits up to 3 months after exiting the company,” the company said previously.

The cuts have been decided as a way to “revamp” the company following a tumultuous year that began in early January when a Boeing plane panel flew out midair on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Additionally, Boeing was forced to stall production of its strongest-selling 737 MAX jet amid a weeks-long strike on the West Coast.

“As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities. We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time,” Boeing previously said to FOX Business.

