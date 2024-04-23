Former Cop Wanted for Alleged Murder of Ex-Wife, Girlfriend, and Abducting Child

(Photo via; Washington State Patrol)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:38 AM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

A former Washington State cop is now on the run after allegedly murdering his ex-wife and 17-year-old girlfriend, as well as abducting their one-year-old son.

Washington State Patrol stated on Monday that they are looking for Elias Huizar, 39, who police say is “armed” and “likely to commit more crimes” after being accused of a double-murder and later fleeing on the same day he was due to face child rape charges in court.

Just before 3:30 p.m, police were notified that Huizar was suspected of fatally shooting his ex-wife, Amber Rodriguez, outside the West Richland school where she worked, William Wiley Elementary School.

As officers searched for Huizar in his home, they soon discovered the body of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Angelica Santos. His residence is nearby to the school.

In addition, Santos is the mother of Huizar’s now-missing 1-year-old son. Huizar’s relationship with the underage girl is directly related to one of the two child rape charges that he was due in court for.

Huizar’s 17-year-old girlfriend reportedly told police that he had raped her 16-year-old friend unconscious following a night of drinking at his house, leading to his arrest on February 3rd.

Charges of “second-degree rape, providing alcohol to minors, and third-degree rape” were brought against him due to his association with Santos and her friend.

After posting a $200,000 bond, the former police officer was allowed to go free as long as he abstained from alcohol and avoided both underage girls.

According to court documents, Rodriguez had recently filed to change custody arrangements of the two children they have together just days before the murders. She had also requested a protection order against Huizar back in 2020 after their divorce. In 2020, Rodriguez expressed having fear and worries regarding her children’s safety.

Additionally, she told the police that Huizar had been harassing her ever since their initial divorce and that he “was armed.”

Authorities believe that Huizar may now be en route to Mexico with the 1-year-old child, according to an alert put out by the Washington State Patrol.

Meanwhile, investigators say they are now actively searching for a “silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745.”

Huizar had previously served with the local police department between 2014 and 2022. He was also assigned to serve as a school officer at Washington Middle School in Yakima.

