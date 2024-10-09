Walz Urges End To Electoral College, Nervous Harris Campaign Spokesperson Clarifies Opposite Stance

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:13 AM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Democrat vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently advocated for discarding the Electoral College voting system, expressing his preference for a “national popular vote” instead.

Walz’s (D-Minn.) suggestion took place at a fundraising event in California that was hosted by the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), at his Sacramento residence.

“I think all of us know the electoral college needs to go,” Walz stated. “But that’s not the world we live in. So we need to win Beaver County, Pennsylvania. We need to be able to go into York, Pennsylvania, and win. We need to be in western Wisconsin and win. We need to be in Reno, Nevada and win.”

Following Walz’s comments, a Kamala Harris spokesperson quickly invalidated Walz’s statement, claiming that he does, in fact, support the Electoral College. According to CBS News, the campaign official reiterated that the 2024 Harris campaign does not support getting rid of the Electoral College.

Contradicting Walz’s comments, the Harris spokesperson stated that the Democrat vice presidential nominee “believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket. He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes. And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts.”

The latest missstep by Walz also follows his appearance on “60 Minutes,” where he claimed that Harris had told him that he needs to be more careful when he speaks.

“I speak like everybody else speaks. I need to be clearer. I will tell you that,” Walz stated in a CBS News interview.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign took advantage of the opportunity by eagerly responding to Walz’s comments, criticizing his stance.

“Why does Tampon Tim hate the Constitution so much? He hates the First Amendment. He hates the Supreme Court. He hates the Electoral College. But he sure loves communist China!” the campaign stated.

The Electoral College was created by the Founding Fathers to make sure larger states did not dominate smaller ones, giving them all of the power due to their larger population. To rectify this issue, the Electoral College was written into the Constitution, which gives each state a certain number of electors who cast the votes for the Presidential election. In most states, the candidate that receives the most votes is awarded all of the electoral votes for that state.

In 2023, Governor Walz signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which was an agreement between each state that they would cast their electoral votes based on which candidate won the popular vote for president, rather than winning each individual state.

Abolishing the Electoral College would require a Constitutional amendment. However, calls to abandon it have been gaining traction in many Democrat circles, as Hillary Clinton had technically won the popular vote in 2016 even though she lost to the Electoral College.

