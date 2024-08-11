Walz Tied To Radical Pro-Hamas Imam

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wave as they board Air Force Two, departing Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsinon, August 7, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Zach Petersen

9:40 AM – Sunday, August 11, 2024

Tim Walz is under fire for some questionable relationships with radical Muslim leaders.

According to a Washington Examiner report, Walz hosted Imam Asad Zaman on at least five different occasions while he was governor of Minnesota.

Zaman, the director of the Muslim American Society in Minnesota, celebrated the October 7th massacre after it occurred. He even promoted a neo-Nazi film that glorifies Adolf Hitler.

The radical Imam spoke at Walz’s state address and even celebrated Ramadan with the governor.

Walz’s ties to the Imam could be a problem for the Harris campaign and its Jewish voters. Harris is being accused of passing up on Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) for being Jewish in order to pander to pro-Palestine faction of the DNC.

