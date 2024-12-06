Walz Says He Was ‘Surprised’ By Election Loss, Leaves Door Open For Potential Political Return

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:27 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

Minnesota Governor and failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently appeared in his first interview since losing the 2024 election alongside Kamala Harris, stating that he was “a little surprised” by the outcome of the election, which didn’t end in their favor.

Advertisement

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,” Walz (D-Minn.) opened up in an interview with Tom Hauser of KSTP-TV in Minnesota on Thursday. “And it obviously wasn’t at the end.”

“So yeah, I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that,” Walz continued.

Walz continued, discussing whether he was the right choice to join Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democrat ticket, as opposed to “more popular” choices like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.).

“It wasn’t my decision to make. It was the vice president’s decision. As I said in this campaign, when you asked the question, ‘Were there things you could have done differently?’ Since we lost, the answer is obviously yes. On this one, I did the best I could,” Walz stated.

“History will write that,” he added, talking about whether or not he hurt the Democrats chances of winning after being placed on the ticket.

Walz’s confusion regarding the election results follows after he and Vice President Kamala Harris were unable to win one single swing state. The two also performed worse than President Biden did in 2020 in nearly every county in the U.S.

“We were pledging to be inclusive. We were pledging to bring people in. Donald Trump has said that that isn’t what he wants, and so if that’s what America is leaning towards, I guess for me, it’s to understand and learn more about America because I thought that they were going to probably move towards a more positive message,” Walz added.

“I think we’re going to have to understand – what type of leadership do they want,” he pondered. “I think economic issues did impact them.”

The former Democrat vice presidential nominee noted that he is currently unsure whether or not he plans to seek re-election for governor in Minnesota following his second term, and he left the door open for a potential comeback to the national stage.

“I think it’s a little too early to tell,” Walz stated. “What I’ve always said is that has more to do with where the people are at. If there’s a desire that it might make sense if they’d like to see us run again, we’d talk to folks, but at this time, I’m just trying to get through the session.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!