Walz: ‘I’ve Become Friends With School Shooters’

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:07 PM – Monday, October 1, 2024

In what is being called the “worst line in any 2024 debate,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he has become “friends” with school shooters.

Advertisement

During Tuesday’s first and only vice-presidential debate of this election cycle, Walz (D-Minn.) baffled the internet when he answered a question about his changing position on banning assault weapons.

“I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it,” Walz said.

While the Democrat presumably meant that he has become friends with parents whose children were killed in school shootings, the internet was quick to make fun of his word scramble.

The 45th president even took to Truth Social following the incident, asking if Walz is “insane.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!