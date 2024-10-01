Walz: ‘I’ve Become Friends With School Shooters’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
10:07 PM – Monday, October 1, 2024
In what is being called the “worst line in any 2024 debate,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he has become “friends” with school shooters.
During Tuesday’s first and only vice-presidential debate of this election cycle, Walz (D-Minn.) baffled the internet when he answered a question about his changing position on banning assault weapons.
“I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it,” Walz said.
While the Democrat presumably meant that he has become friends with parents whose children were killed in school shootings, the internet was quick to make fun of his word scramble.
The 45th president even took to Truth Social following the incident, asking if Walz is “insane.”
