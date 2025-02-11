VP Vance Meets With World Leaders In France And Germany For International Debut

US Vice President JD Vance (R) exchanges remarks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) during a bilateral meeting held at the Chief of Mission’s residence at the US embassy in Paris on February 11, 2025. (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:23 AM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Vice President JD Vance joined multiple world leaders in France on Tuesday, warning that “excessive regulation” would ruin the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Advertisement

Vance pushed back on Europe’s efforts to strict AI oversight while calling for more of an open, innovative-driven approach.

He cited the continued growing divide between the U.S., China and its allies about the use of AI.

“We need our European friends in particular to look to this new frontier with optimism rather than trepidation,” he added.

According to a source familiar with his schedule, Vance will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip.

“During his time in France, he plans on meeting with world leaders and will discuss AI trade, unleashing American energy, and restoring peace to the world,” a source told the DailyMail.

The summit comes as a three-way race for AI control heats up.

Europe is seeking to regulate and invest, China is looking to increase access through state-backed tech companies, and the U.S. is looking for a more hands-off approach.

Vance is expected to meet separately on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, a source told The Associated Press.

The vice president’s visit comes as lawmakers are looking to ban China’s AI app DeepSeek over concerns it could be used to provide information to China.

This week’s trip will also reveal Vance’s role in the new administration. Vance’s team has already said that he is ready to do whatever the president needs.

Trump’s team wants him out and about as much as possible, according to a senior official within the administration.

Trump has already got rid of Biden-era regulations and has put into place a $500 billion Stargate program in an effort to lead the global race in AI.

“Push too hard,” said Matt Mittelsteadt, of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, and the U.S. could alienate potential buyers of its technology years down the line.”

“France is already talking about creating its own sovereign AI. So maybe they don’t want to buy American AI,” he said. “I think there’s a needle to be threaded here.”

Meanwhile, Vance is expected to discuss the ongoing Russia Ukraine war as well.

He is expected to emphasize that Europe must take responsibility for its own security, and not rely on the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump said that Ukraine “may be Russian someday.” This statement came just a few days before Vance is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a security summit in Germany.

“They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday.”

The remarks come after Trump claimed during his campaign that he would end the ongoing war in Eastern Europe.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!