Vogue Magazine Criticizes Melania’s Official Portrait, Compares Her To ‘Freelance Magician’ 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:24 PM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Vogue Magazine has criticized First Lady Melania Trump’s official White House portrait.

Vogue Magazine stated that Melania’s photo makes her look like “a freelance magician.”

They also said that the photo looks like she was a guest on “The Apprentice,” the reality show President Donald Trump hosted for NBC in the 2000s.

In the official portrait, Melania is seen dressed in a dark suit and white blouse, resting her hands on a reflective table with the Washington Monument visible behind her.

“Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche,” Vogue‘s article reads. “The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers.”

“The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” Vogue added. “It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

In comparison to Melania’s 2017 White House portrait, where she is depicted smiling, with the photograph in full-color — the first lady models a more stern facial expression in the most recent White House portrait.

Regine Mahaux, a Belgian photographer and film-director based out of Paris, France, is credited with taking Melania’s new official first lady portrait. Mahaux also took Melania’s 2017 official White House portrait. The world renowned photographer has regularly photographed the Trump family since 2006.

The fashion magazine also criticized Ivanka Trump’s inaugural ball gown, which was a custom black and white Givenchy gown recreated based on the haute couture gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the film “Sabrina.”

“Given politicians often embed their outfits with powerful or meaningful choices—see Dr. Jill Biden’s patriotic wardrobe in shades of red, white, and blue—Trump’s wardrobe appears to be built on artifice and aesthetics instead,” Vogue criticized. “It may be an intentional choice: Perhaps Trump prefers to keep her wardrobe surface-level. But her nod to upbeat Hollywood glamour, on stage that holds so much weight for Americans, felt misguided.”

