Vladimir Putin promises retaliation for drone strike on Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the economic issues via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

3:49 PM – Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised retaliation against what he claims were Ukrainian drone strikes that came down on Moscow.

The Russian president accused Ukraine of “terrorist activity” and “provoking us to respond with tit-for-tat measures.”

At least eight armed Ukrainian drones reportedly came down on the Moscow region early Tuesday, damaging several buildings, Russian authorities said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said there were five drones that were shot down and three others that were electronically jammed during the attack. A few buildings had suffered minor damage in the “terrorist attack” with no deaths or injuries reported, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Putin did not specify how Moscow would respond to the attacks, but he did claim that Russia did not attack civilian targets in Ukraine. He also referenced possible nuclear escalation of the war after accusing Ukraine of trying to attack a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian president said that the Ukrainian government “attempts to intimidate Russia, Russian citizens and strikes at civilian buildings. It is, of course, a clear indication of terrorist activity,” adding that the air defense in Moscow would be bolstered.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied that Ukraine was behind the drone attack but predicted that more would follow, saying, “We are pleased to watch events.”

The strike on Moscow happened amongst several waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Several other cities were also hit, killing four people and hospitalizing 34 after the attack on the country, according to acting Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Ukraine’s Armed forces claim that they have estimated that more than 207,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the war began.

