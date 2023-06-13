Vivek Ramaswamy challenges 2024 opponents to pardon Trump if elected

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 13: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses a FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump’s indictment outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:04 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed that he will pardon former President Donald Trump if he were elected president in 2024, and has challenged his opponents to do the same.

Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after a federal grand jury convicted him on charges related to classified documents that were allegedly found in his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Ramaswamy released a letter on Tuesday to every White House contender from both political sides, challenging them to pardon the former president.

“The use of police force by a sitting U.S. President against his chief political rival in the midst of a presidential election sets a dangerous precedent in our country,” Ramaswamy said in the press release. “No one is above the law: the U.S. President shouldn’t be able to use the federal police to arrest his opponents,” he continued. “No one should be below the law either, yet there are now two standards of justice depending on your political viewpoints,” Ramaswamy added. “That’s the single greatest threat to our constitutional republic today.”

The letter was released while Ramaswamy was speaking out against the indictment in Miami. He was seen carrying a megaphone as he delivered remarks to a large crowd of people.

Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur who was one of the first to pledge to pardon Trump, despite running against him for the Republican bid. GOP presidential contender Perry Johnson has also pledged to pardon Trump amongst his legal controversies.

However, other 2024 candidates have not had the same convictions, bashing Trump for the way the documents were handled. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Trump was “reckless” if the charges brought against him are true.

“This is what I’ll tell you, two things can be true at the same time: One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people, and getting rid of just senior management isn’t going to be enough to fix this. This is going to take a complete overhaul, and we have to do that,” Haley said during an interview with Fox News, adding “…Two, the second thing can also be true. If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security.”

Ramaswamy has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request this week searching for information on communications between the White House and the Justice Department concerning the second indictment of his Republican rival.

The request would give permission to reveal “what the White House Communicated to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland & [Special Counsel] Jack Smith about the unprecedented indictment of a former U.S. President and Biden’s disfavored opponent in this election,” according to Ramaswamy. “Every American deserves to know,” he said. “If the captured media fails to do its job, real leaders in this country need to step up and do it instead.”

