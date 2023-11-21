Virginia Delegate Briana Sewell Running For Spanberger’s House Seat

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) departs from a House Democrat caucus meeting with White House debt negotiators at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

9:05 AM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

A Virginia Democrat state Delegate has thrown her name in for the soon to be vacant seat of Representative Abigail Spanberger.

Briana Sewell announced on Monday that she will be in the running, just one week after Spanberger (D-Va.) announced she is running for governor of the Old Dominion.

Sewell made her announcement in a video release where she blamed House Republicans for the failures in the country.

“The women in my family showed me the meaning of strength. They showed me what it means to serve a greater good and to fight for what you believe in,” Sewell said, pointing to her grandmother, who marched in Selma, Alabama, for the civil rights movement.

“It’s discouraging that politicians selfishly want TV interviews more than they want solutions, making sure their side wins, no matter the cost,” she said as clips of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-L.) and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and other House Republicans were played. “Women like my mother and grandmother, and folks all across our community, have worked too hard and lived too much history to watch everything we care about slip away.”

Additionally, Sewell said that she is working to represent Virginia’s 7th District because she has “always been taught to stand up and fight for what you deserve.” She also referenced her support for abortions, suggesting that she won’t let Congress “take away our freedom to make decisions about our own bodies.”

Sewell is set to face off against Democrat Yevegeny Vindman (D-Va.), whose twin brother started the process of the first impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

