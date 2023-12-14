Veteran Tears Down Satanic Shrine At Iowa Capitol, Beheads Baphomet

The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party presidential primaries. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / (R) Photo via: Twitter.

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:40 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

A Christian veteran tore down a Satanic shrine and beheaded a pagan Baphomet as part of a display that was set up in the Iowa Capitol building.

The Sentinel outlet reported that Michael Cassidy destroyed and beheaded the Baphomet figure, which had been erected within the structure with authorization from the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

The display included a mirrored, caped figure of Baphomet with a pentagram in the middle and a black and red “holiday wreath” around it.

After destroying the display, Cassidy then reportedly threw the baphomet’s head in the garbage.

The altar was demolished on Thursday, according to Cassidy, in an effort to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.”

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” Cassidy said. “Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.”

When Cassidy turned himself in to police nearby, the officers inside the premises verified that the Satanic Temple of Iowa was seeking to press charges, specifically a fourth-degree criminal mischief charge.

“I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged,” Cassidy said. “My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted.”

Cassidy ran for Congress in Mississippi after previously serving as a Navy pilot.

Representative Brad Sherman (R-Iowa) stated in his “Sherman Liberty Letter,” dated December 8th , that the “disgusting display” needed to be taken down right away. He also called “for clarifying legislation to be adopted in accordance with our state constitution that prohibits satanic displays in our Capitol building and on all state-owned property.”

The Satanic Temple also came under fire recently after reports surfaced regarding the group’s efforts to implement an “After School Satan Club” for elementary school students in states throughout the U.S.

