Verdict reached in E. Jean Carroll vs Trump Trial

E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. A jury heard closing arguments from a lawyer for the advice columnist who says Donald Trump sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OAN Sophia Flores

12:22 PM – Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The jury has found Donald Trump liable for battery in a civil trial brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll. Additionally, the jury has found him guilty of defamation.

Advertisement

Carroll claimed that former President Trump had assaulted and raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. She also claimed that he had defamed her when she went public with the accusation in 2019.

The jury was tasked with determining whether or not the Republican forcibly touched and defamed Carroll. They ultimately found President Trump liable for defamation and battery.

The jury was made up of six men and three women. They deliberated for over two and a half hours. The New York jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Trump has constantly denied the allegations and has called her claim a hoax. He plans to appeal the verdict.

Trump released a statement on Truth Social after the verdict was reached.

Donald Trump’s most recent Truth Social post. Posted on May 9, 2023, at 12:29 PM.

This is a breaking story. More updates to come.