Venice to Introduce World’s First Daily Admission Tickets for Tourists

3:22 PM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Venice, Italy, has begun selling tickets to tourists who want to access the canal city in a long-planned effort to charge day travelers in hopes to limit the city’s major tourism.

Beginning April 25th, the city will implement the entry fee for day trippers.

The fee has been under discussion for several years, however, it will only be applied on certain days during the high season, between April 25th to July 14th. The fee will cost $5.43 and will be in effect for travelers over 14 years old from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This fee, a first-of-its-kind experiment, aims at managing visitor influx more effectively and preserving the city’s unique heritage, discouraging ‘hit-and-run’ tourism,” according to Venezia Unica, the city’s official tourism site.

The fee will be in effect from:

April 25-30

May 1-5

May 11-12

May 18-19

May 25-26

June 8-9

June 15-16

June 22-23

June 29-30

July 6-7

July 13-14

Additionally, people staying overnight in the city won’t have to pay the charge. If they’ll be in town during those dates they will have to register for an exemption.

Over the last several years, Venice has undergone preservation efforts, including declaring the waterways around the city a “national monument” and banning large cruise ships from passing through its canals.

