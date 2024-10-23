Vanessa Guillén’s Sister Condemns The Atlantic for Claiming Trump Disparaged Soldier: ‘He Showed Nothing but Respect’

Candles and flowers decorate a makeshift memorial for US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Power House Gym on August 14, 2020, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

4:20 PM – Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The sister and family attorney of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. soldier who was murdered in 2020, slammed a report by The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief who claimed that Donald Trump refused to pay for Guillén’s funeral after previously agreeing to. He also claimed that the former president made racists remarks towards her ethnicity.

The article, which was written by Jeffrey Goldberg, claimed that Trump was extremely upset after receiving a $60,000 funeral bill during a 2020 meeting in the Oval Office. Goldberg claims Trump stated “It doesn’t cost $60,000 bucks to bury a f–king Mexican.”

Goldberg also claimed that Trump demanded his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, not to pay the bill, stating “Don’t pay it!”

Vanessa Guillén was 20-years-old at the time of her death. She was murdered in 2020 by Aaron Robinson, a soldier who was stationed at the same base in Texas.

Robinson, along with his then-girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, dismembered Guillén’s body after the murder and hid it in the woods. Robinson ended up committing suicide after a confrontation with police. Aguilar pleaded guilty for aiding Robinson’s crimes, which resulted in a 30 year prison sentence.

The release of the article sparked backlash from Vanessa’s sister, Mayra Guillén, as well as the family attorney, stating that Trump has done “nothing but show[n] respect to my family.”

“Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics-hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members, “ Mayra stated on X. “President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today.”

Natalie Khawam, the Guillén family attorney, also released a statement accusing Goldberg of exploiting the tragic death of Guillén for political gain ahead of the election.

“After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffery Goldberg@the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story,” she wrote on X.

“More importantly, he used and exploited my clients, and Vannesa Guillenss murder… for cheap political gain. I would like to also point out that the timing of this “story” is quite suspicious, as this supposed conversation that Trump had would have occurred over 4 years ago! Why a story about it now?!” she continued, questioning Goldberg’s intentions.

“As everyone knows, not only did Trump support our military, he also invited my clients to the Oval Office and supported the I Am Vanessa Guillen bill too,” she added.

Meadows also spoke out against Goldberg’s accusations, stating that “Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false,” he wrote in an X post. “He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillén and her family.”

Additionally, the Trump campaign responded to the claims, stating that Goldberg’s report was “absolutely false.”

“President Donald Trump has spent his life caring for America’s military heroes…,” stated Alex Pfeiffer, a Trump campaign advisor. “There has been no greater advocate for our brave military men and women than Donald J. Trump.”

