Vance: State Of Race Unchanged After Biden Drops Out

OAN Staff Daniel Baldwin

3:39 PM – Monday, July 22, 2024

Ohio GOP Senator J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s 2024 running partner, does not believe that the presidential race has significantly changed, despite President Joe Biden dropping out.

“I don’t think the political calculus changes at all,” Vance said in a press gaggle on Trump Force 2.

Former President Trump’s vice presidential running mate says, regardless of the nominee, he or she will represent “Biden’s America.”

“My attitude is [that] we’re running against a record of failure for the Democratic Party,” Vance said.

Vance went on to explain that Vice President Kamala Harris is inherently tied to Biden’s record. He argued that Biden’s record is her record.

“We were running against Joe Biden’s open border,” Vance stated. “Kamala Harris was the border czar. Kamala Harris supported the Green New Scam. Kamala Harris, frankly, covered for Joe Biden, even though it was obvious he was mentally incompetent for a very long time.”

“All of the corruption,” Vance continued, “all of the bad policies are very much owned by Kamala Harris.”

Vance’s comments come one day after Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election in the 2024 presidential race. Vice President Harris has secured the endorsements of Biden, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Bill and Hillary Clinton, and other prominent Democrat leaders.

Harris has not only secured the majority of endorsements, but she is also quickly securing the number of delegates necessary to become the Democrat nominee as well.

However, Vance took exception to how this all played out, criticizing the Democrat Party for its process and policies.

“Voters should get to decide who the Democratic Party nominee is,” Vance said. “They’re not making that decision. This is clearly some sort of corrupt arrangement, and hopefully the voters penalize them for that fact.”

“You don’t decide who the nominee is of a major party because George Soros, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi got in a room and made that decision,” Vance continued. “You should have a nominee based on the will of the voters. And that’s what democratic voters have been deprived.”

Trump leads Harris by 1.9%, at least according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Vance believes that if the GOP keeps the conversation on policy, they will ultimately emerge victorious.

“The way that I think about it is: if we keep this about policy and about what we want to do for the American people, it really doesn’t matter who’s at the top of the ticket,” Vance added.

