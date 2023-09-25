Usher Headlining Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:37 AM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Grammy award winning artist Usher has been confirmed as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

The singer will take the field at Allegiant Stadium during halftime, according to a Roc Nation and NFL news release on Sunday.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement on Sunday, adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Additionally, Usher said during an Apple Music headliner special that there are many more Sundays to discuss who could be joining him during the big performance.

He will follow last year’s performance from Rihanna, which had 119 million viewers eyes on the TV.

However, the Federal Communications Commission received over 100 complaints, claiming the performance was “overtly sexual” in nature, according to TMZ.

“We are thrilled to bring Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas,” National Football League Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events, and International Peter O’Reilly said in a press release. “This city is a capital of sports and entertainment, always providing an incredible high-energy atmosphere for our events. We look forward to continuing the work with our local partners to provide an extraordinary experience for the Las Vegas community and show fans around the world what this city has to offer.”

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the chance at performing due to being too busy with her Eras world tour.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts