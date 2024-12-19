Updated Spending Bill Fails In House As Shutdown Looms

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) departs after speaking to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:49 PM – Thursday, December 19, 2024

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican spending bill supported by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, leaving Congress without a clear strategy to prevent a government shutdown that Democrats say might cause travel disruptions over the Christmas season.

The spending measure was rejected by the House after a vote of 174-235.

It was quickly put together by Republican leaders after Trump and incoming DOGE official Elon Musk shot down the previous bipartisan agreement, as it was filled with excessive “pork”-filled expenditures and other unrelated additions.

Only two Democrats voted in favor of it and 38 Republicans voted against the measure. However, it was originally reported that 37 Republicans voted against it.

Among the bill’s GOP opposition was Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Tim Burchett (R-Tn.).

“We’re going to increase the debt by $5 trillion that’s what’s going to happen right here, by Republicans increasing the debt by $5 trillion and what are you doing in the same bill? $110 billion unpaid for because you never have any ounce of self-respect to go out and campaign saying you’re going to balance the budget, and then you come in here and pass $110 billion unpaid for,” Roy said, regarding the new bill. “It’s embarrassing. It’s shameful. Yes, I think this bill is better than it was yesterday on certain respects. But to take this bill, to take this bill yesterday, and congratulate yourself, because it’s shorter in pages, but increases the debt by $5 trillion is asinine, and that’s precisely what Republicans are doing,” Roy added.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) also shot back, blaming Democrats for the bill’s failure.

“If a shutdown occurs because we do not pass this continuing resolution today, it will not be a Republican shutdown, it will be a Democratic shutdown. And when it goes over the Senate, it will be the Schumer shutdown,” Alford said.

On the other hand, Reps. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) voted in favor of the government funding bill, even though it still failed.

After a closed-door meeting Thursday, Democrats came out of it unified against the new package and frustrated at Republicans for “abandoning” the bipartisan “pork”-filled agreement.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was eager to comment on the updated continuing resolution (CR).

“The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” Jeffries stated.

Additionally, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) also chimed in to express his thoughts on the chaotic day.

“To come back with this proposal which demolishes loads of significant things that were in the agreement, is an affront and an insult especially because they didn’t even consult our leadership,” said Raskin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

