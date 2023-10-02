UPDATE: 9-Year-Old Who Went Missing At N.Y. Campground Found Alive, Suspect Detained

Charlotte Sena, 9. (Photo via: Jene Sena / New York State Police)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:26 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

Police said on Monday evening that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who went missing recently during a family camping trip in New York, has been found alive and in “good health.”

Advertisement

On Saturday night, while visiting relatives and friends, Charlotte mysteriously vanished after taking a solo bike ride near Moreau Lake State Park.

On Monday, the New York State Police said that a suspect was now in their custody and that the investigation was still underway.

“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime…” New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference. “Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor continued. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

Police have not yet identified the suspect or told the press where she was located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts