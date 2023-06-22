‘Unprecedented’ tornado leaves 4 dead, 15 injured in Texas

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

4:55 PM – Thursday, June 22, 2023

A tornado that was described as “unprecedented” swept through numerous towns in Texas killing four people, while also injuring fifteen others.

The tornado developed on Wednesday evening near Amarillo, Texas, before smashing through another small town called Matador.

According to the National Weather Service, the massive tornado is the largest one yet that the area has dealt with since 2015.

Derek Delgado, a public information officer with Lubbock Fire Rescue, stated that everyone is currently accounted for.

“These people’s livelihoods, we had a restaurant, you know, completely torn apart. We had doors broken down, residences, you know, demolished,” he said. “It’s truly devastating, especially with a town this size.”

Brandon Moore, a senior water superintendent for Matador, said that there were at least twenty businesses and homes that were completely demolished due to the traveling tornado.

“The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town,” Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter. “Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts. These agencies include police, fire and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations, including damage assessment and final recovery efforts.”

Besides Texas, there were also eleven reports of tornadoes in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming on Wednesday.

Last week, three people were killed with dozens injured when an EF3 tornado struck Perryton, a city 140 miles north of Matador.

