United Airlines Issues Nationwide Ground Stop

OAN’s Sophia Flores
10:43 AM – Tuesday, September 5, 2023
United Airlines has ceased all nationwide flights.
The disruption also follows one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airline issued the nationwide stop due to a technological computer issue.
On Tuesday, hundreds of users had reported the outage in the United Airline’s online system.
It is not yet known how many flights will be affected by this ground stop or how long the outage is expected to last.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously stated that there were 46,751 flights scheduled for Tuesday.
This is a developing story. More updates to come.
