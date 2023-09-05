United Airlines Issues Nationwide Ground Stop

A United Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:43 AM – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

United Airlines has ceased all nationwide flights.

Advertisement

The disruption also follows one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airline issued the nationwide stop due to a technological computer issue.

On Tuesday, hundreds of users had reported the outage in the United Airline’s online system.

It is not yet known how many flights will be affected by this ground stop or how long the outage is expected to last.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously stated that there were 46,751 flights scheduled for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts