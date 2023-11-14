United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Alleged ‘Bomb Threat’

A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:30 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles traveling to Vancouver made an emergency landing in San Francisco after a reported bomb threat.

On Monday at approximately 7:15 p.m., United Airlines flight 1909 was forced to make an emergency landing in San Francisco three hours after a passenger reportedly declared a bomb threat.

The plane was near Oregon when the alleged bomb threat was announced, according to FlightRadar24, and it turned around in order to make an emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 9:28 p.m.

United Airlines stated that there were about 148 passengers and eight crew members on flight UA1909.

Flight tracking depicted that the plane almost made it to Oregon before turning around, and the plane was able to land at a terminal at SFO after it was discovered later that the threat level was “low.”

“United flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco this evening due to a potential security issue on board,” the airline said in a statement to the press, without revealing the nature of the threat. “The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”

It remains unknown whether the passenger involved was taken into custody. Reports claimed that the reported threat was determined not to be “credible.” Investigators are also currently speaking to passengers who were on board the flight, asking about any additional information regarding the alleged bomb threat.

It is unclear what particularly generated the security issue, however, a person who claimed to be aboard the flight wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the threat was implemented via AirDrop.

“The FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on AirDrop,” the witness said.

However, his claim has yet to be confirmed by United Airlines.

