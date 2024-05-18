UMass Dartmouth Commencement Billionaire Speaker Surprises Each Graduate With $1,000 

Bombing Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Attended University Of Massachusetts Dartmouth DARTMOUTH, MA – APRIL 26: A view of the entrance to the campus of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is seen on April 26, 2013 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was a sophomore attending the university. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:35 AM – Saturday, May 18, 2024

A University of Massachusetts Dartmouth commencement speaker surprises students with $1,000 cash each with one condition.

Advertisement

The founder of Granite Telecommunications, Robert Hale, informed students that each graduate who crossed the stage on Thursday “would receive one $500 envelope to keep as a gift.” The second $500 envelope, according to the university, is meant to be given to “someone in need or a charity or cause close to them.”

“These trying times have heightened the need for sharing, caring, and giving,” Hale said. “Our community needs you and your generosity more than ever.”

According to reports, 1,200 graduates received the $1,000 gift.

The university said that Hale spoke to the students about his professional experiences, which included losing $1 billion almost overnight.

Using his own life as an example of resilience and perseverance, Hale “urged them not to let failure define them,” the school stated.

“As the degree conferral was about to begin, Hale came forward and let the graduates know he had one more bit of advice for them. He told the eager crowd that for him and his wife Karen, ‘the greatest joys we’ve had in our life have been the gift of giving,’” UMass Dartmouth added. “Hale let the Class of 2024 know that the two large duffle bags being brought up on stage by security were packed with envelopes full of cash.”

This was not the first time Hale has gifted graduates with cash. Last year, he gave $1,000 to all 2,523 graduates at UMass Boston, and in 2021, he gifted the same amount to 230 Quincy College graduates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!