Ultra Right Beer Releases Limited-Edition Can Featuring Trump Mugshot

OAN’s James Meyers

2:54 PM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The brand Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer announced a brand-new limited edition beer that has former President Donald Trump’s mugshot on it.

The new beer is called “Conservative Dad’s Revenge,” and will be offered for sale through the company’s website for two weeks.

10% of the proceeds will go to GOP legal defense funds in Georgia.

The brand was started to oppose Bud Light’s “woke” partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“It’s time for conservatives to stand up and refuse to back down. We’re doing our part to fight the communists running the Fulton District District Attorney’s office by raising money for our Georgia friends who have been unjustly indicted,” CEO Seth Weathers said in a statement.

According to the company, 10% of the sales generated from the limited edition cans will be “donated to the Georgia Republican Party and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund to defend Georgia’s Trump electors against unjust political prosecution.”

“The proceeds are essential for us to continue supporting the legal defense of our electors, who are being persecuted by the rogue Fulton DA, Fani Willis, for the false crime of lawfully contesting an election,” Josh Mckoon, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said in a statement.

The company’s website is currently listing the new product online for $25, plus shipping.

“Conservative Dad’s Revenge will become the most collectible beer can in history while helping fund a fight against injustice,” Weathers said. “The unjust prosecution of our fellow citizens is a historic moment in our history, how we respond will determine our future as a nation.”

The product launch comes after the company announced last month that they signed new distribution deals in multiple states to have their beers sold in thousands of bars, restaurants, and retailers.

Within the first two weeks of the company launching, the company gained over 10,000 customers and eclipsed over $1 million in sales.

Weathers, the CEO, attributed the success to Americans “fighting back with their wallet” and said a portion of the sales will help fund the customers priorities.

Anheuser Busch, who owns Bud Light, has lost $27 billion in market value over recent months, after they were boycotted due to their campaign with Mulvaney.

The Trump photograph that is printed on the new beer product was the first mugshot ever taken by a former United States president.

